Fianna Fail TD says Eamon O Cuiv must run as Independent in presidential race

By GBFM News
July 31, 2018

Time posted: 1:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – If Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv decides to run for President, he’ll have to do it as an Independent candidate.

That’s according to one of his fellow TDs, Fianna Fail’s Timmy Dooley who says the matter of Fianna Fáil’s nomination for the presidency is closed as the party has already decided to back Michael D Higgins.

His comments come as Fianna Fáil Galway city councillor Ollie Crowe has sent a letter to his party colleagues in local authorities across the country seeking their support for Deputy Ó Cuív in the presidential race.

Councillor Crowe argues 95% of councillors and grassroots members believe the party should contest the Presidential Election in the autumn.

Meanwhile, it’s understood a group of Fianna Fail county councillors are planning to write to the party leader to ask him to reconsider the decision not to put forward a candidate.

