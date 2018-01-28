Fianna Fail seeks emergency Dail debate over Galway flooding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fáil is seeking an emergency Dáil debate over flooding in Galway and Roscommon.

The party’s spokesperson on flood relief, Deputy Eugene Murphy, says the government has questions to answer on the issue.

Deputy Murphy says OPW Minister Kevin Boxer Moran should appear before the Dáil to answer questions about the government’s response to flooding in Ballinasloe and the surrounding area.

He says the issue has become far too common, and says the current emergency across Galway and Roscommon is a direct result of government inaction.

Recently, a parliamentary question revealed that there was a fifty million euro capital underspend in flooding projects.

Deputy Eugene Murphy has requested an emergency Dáil debate on flooding in the region – and says the Minister must outline a plan to ramp up flood defences.