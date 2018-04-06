Fianna Fáil leader says city bypass is now a national concern

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says the proposed Galway city bypass is now a national concern.

Deputy Martin made the comments at Galway Chamber’s Spring Lunch in Salthill this afternoon.

Michael Martin says he’s experienced Galway’s traffic issues first hand on a number of occasions.

He says there’s no doubt the congestion is affecting the city’s growth – and the proposed city bypass should be the number one priority.

Addressing the Galway Chamber gathering at the Galway Bay Hotel, Deputy Martin said Galway’s plans for growth are only achievable if it can overcome its traffic problems.

He says the bypass is no longer just a local concern, but a national economic issue.

The Fianna Fáil leader says the absence of such infrastructure is limiting the growth of nationally important businesses and sets a limit on the further clustering of key industries in this region.