Fianna Fáil leader admits Galway traffic is hindering growth

By GBFM News
April 6, 2018

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin admits Galway’s traffic problems are the hindering the growth of the city.

Deputy Martin is in Salthill this afternoon to address Galway Chamber’s Spring Lunch.

The meeting is focusing on Galway’s growth, and how it can become the best place for business, investment and people.

The networking event is underway at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill.

Michael Martin says he’s experienced Galway’s traffic issues first hand on a number of occasions.

He says there’s no doubt the congestion is affecting the city’s growth – and the proposed city bypass should be the number one priority.

Speaking during his visit to Galway, Micheál Martin said previous governments had a cavalier attitude to the west of Ireland.

Last evening, the government refuted claims that the Taoiseach blocked EU funding for Galway Airport and the Western Rail Corridor.

It’s after new documents revealed an application for EU funding for transport projects in the west and northwest was dropped during his tenure as Transport Minister.

Michael Martin said the government in which Leo Varadkar was Transport Minister was very ‘Dublin-centric.’

Galway Bay FM News Desk
