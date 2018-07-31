Fianna Fail HQ puts Galway Ollie Crowe in his place over his efforts to field Eamon O Cuiv in presidential race

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fail Headquarters has put Galway city councillor Ollie Crowe in his place over his efforts to field Eamon O Cuiv in the presidential race.

It states in no uncertain terms that the parliamentary party has made its decision on who it is backing for the presidential race.

It comes as Councillor Ollie Crowe has sent a letter to his party colleagues in local authorities across the country seeking their support for Galway West Deputy Eamon Ó Cuív in the presidential race.

In addition it’s understood a group of Fianna Fail Galway county councillors are planning to write to the party leader to ask him to reconsider the decision not to put forward a candidate.

In a statement to FYI Galway this evening, Fianna Fail headquarters said it has been agreed unanimously that the Parliamentary Party would not nominate a candidate and would support the candidacy of President Michael D Higgins.

In a rebuke of Cllr Ollie Crowe’s actions it adds that the only body with the authority and ability to nominate a Fianna Fáil candidate for the presidential election is the Parliamentary Party, and that body has made its decision with regard to this matter.

Galway Bay fm has made several attempts to contact Deputy O Cuiv over the last two days but he has not responded to calls or messages.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail TD Timmy Dooley says if Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv decides to run for President, he’ll have to do it as an Independent candidate.

Also today, prominent Fianna Fail senator Mark Daly said he believes the party should have run a candidate for the Presidential Election.

He said he had declared an interest himself in running and would have put himself forward if his party had decided to run a candidate.

In relation to Councillor Ollie Crowe’s belief that the party should run a candidate, Mr Daly said he did not think this was a solo run on Cllr. Crowe’s part.