The Feile na nGael Skills Star Challenge and Galway Juvenile Póc Fada took place in Carnmore with a large turnout of Clubs taking part.

Feile na nGael Skills U14 Star Challenge

1st Matthew Tarpey Turloughmore

Matthew now represents Galway at National Feile Skills in Abbotstown in June

2nd Darren Shaughnessy Loughrea

3rd Tiernan Leen Craughwell

Galway Juvenile U14 Póc Fada

1st Darragh Walsh Turloughmore

2nd Rian Kearney Clarinbridge

3rd Stephen King Castlegar