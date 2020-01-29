Walking In Autisms Shoes – Annual Menlo Walk Taking Place This February

The annual 5 mile Menlo Walk in aid of Ability West will take place on Sunday 9th February and will start at 12 noon from Scoil Bhríde Menlo, Galway City.

This popular event which will celebrate its 13th year has raised in the region of €65,000 for Ability West and is open to everyone. The walk is organised by the Kelly Family whose youngest child Andrew has Autism.

Andrew attends an Ability West day service and also a respite service, both located in Galway City. These support services are vital to him and to the family.

The Menlo Walk is one example of an important event where much needed funds are raised for Ability West. All of the proceeds raised for and on behalf of Ability West from the Menlo Walk will be used towards their ongoing capital programme which includes new builds, extensions and refurbishments of existing buildings, the purchase of essential aids, appliances, specialised equipment and minibuses.

“The walk is a huge part of our year but also it’s all about community. The Menlo community, our family and friends and friends of friends who come each year and support us and Ability West. We are so delighted to have raised close to €65,000. There is tea, coffee and loads of cakes and bakes afterwards, so even if walking isn’t your thing, you can reward yourself with a slice of cake for your effort if nothing else,” said Brega Kelly, Andrew’s Mum, and co-organiser of the Menlo Walk.

Ability West is a voluntary, not for profit organisation, set up by parents and friends, that provides services and supports to over 580 children and adults with an intellectual disability and autism in 13 locations with 60 centres located across Galway City and County. Ability West is strongly supported in communities throughout Galway City and County.

Services provided by Ability West include day, residential, respite, rehabilitative training, supports towards employment, active ageing, community support and multidisciplinary supports such as speech and language therapy, psychology, behaviour support, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and social work. Ability West is also patron of four special schools located in Ballinasloe, Carraroe, Galway City and Tuam. It is only through the continued support and generosity of the public that they can continue to deliver high quality services well into the future.

A walking fee of €10 per person or €25 per family is payable on the day. For more information phone Ray on 087-7694153 or Brega on 087-6179886. Donations can also be made online through www.abilitywest.ie.