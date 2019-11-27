Over The Line Connacht Rugby Special

Galway Bay FM will be broadcasting a Facebook Live on Thursday the 12th of December looking at the Season so far and looking ahead to the Christmas series of games.

The Broadcast will be Facebook Live ONLY and will come from Murty Rabbitts on Forster Street, Galway starting at 7pm and running until 9pm (Approximately),

This is being done as a fundraiser for Galway Hospice and will feature members of the Connacht Coaching staff and players and some very special guests.

The programme will also feature the work of the Connacht Clan and look at the plans for the rest of the season.



Tickets will cost €10 with all proceeds going to Galway Hospice.

Keep this date in your diary.

Only 200 tickets are been allocated and are on sale NOW in Murty Rabbitts.