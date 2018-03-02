Fears Status Red alert could be extended beyond 6 this evening in Galway, Leinster and Munster

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are fears the Status Red alert could be extended beyond 6 this evening in Galway, Leinster and Munster and Gardaí are urging motorists to stay off the roads.

Most areas of Galway city and county have had continuous snow showers all morning and into this lunchtime adding to the large snow drifts

Many Galway drivers who ventured out had to abandon their vehicles while a significant number of roads remain impassable and the others are treacherous

Hundreds of Galway householders are now running low on supplies and even if they manage to get out of their homes only a small number of shops are open

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group will make a decision on the alert later this afternoon.

With a look at the situation around the county we now go to our team of reporters who have been assessing the situation where and when safe to do so

Stella Meehan has our North Galway update

Máirtín O Cathain is in Connemara

Lyndsay Considine has been assessing the South and East areas of the county

