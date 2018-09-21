15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Fears over future of air service for the Aran Islands intensify as deadline looms closer

By GBFM News
September 21, 2018

Time posted: 5:43 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fears are growing over the future of an air service for the Aran Islands as the deadline for the termination of Aer Arann’s service comes closer.

Aer Arann will end its Public Service Obligation flights to the islands from the 6th of December.

Member of the The Save Our Air Service (SOS) committee, Tarlach de Blacam says the situation is a major concern for communites on the islands.

The committee is calling on the government to provide an emergency service to the islands while a new PSO is sent out for tender.

In a statement to FYI Galway Minister Joe McHugh says he’s is in ongoing discussions with senior officials in his Department on the issue.

He says next week he will meet Island representatives in a bid to assure them of the focus and determination to resolve the issue.

Also, senior officials from the Department will be travelling to Brussels next week for discussions with officials in the European Commission on issues surrounding the PSO contract.

Tarlach de Blacam of the SOS committee says immediate action is required.

