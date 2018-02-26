15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Fears East Galway Catholic diocese of Clonfert could be amalgamated

By GBFM News
February 26, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Junior Minister has expressed concern over the possibility that the East Galway diocese of Clonfert could be amalgamated into Galway.

The diocese has been awaiting the appointment of a new bishop since Bishop John Kirby submitted his resignation almost 5 years ago.

Minister for the Diaspora and International Development Ciaran Cannon has compared the situation to Galway Diocese, which saw its vacancy filled last December, after a wait of just 18 months.

He says that the lack of news on the Clonfert position has led to worry among his constituents, that the diocese will be amalgamated in the same way as Kilfenora and Kilmacduagh.

Minister Cannon says that the loss of the Clonfert diocese would amount to a loss of identity for the people of East Galway.

