15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Father given prison sentence for abusing daughter in Galway and Mayo

By GBFM News
July 20, 2018

Time posted: 3:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A former member of the Irish Defence Forces has been jailed for 18 years for the sexual abuse of his daughter at locations in Galway and Mayo.

61 year old John Murphy, formerly of Nephin View Manor, Foxford, Co Mayo, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the rape, indecent assault and sexual assault of his eldest daughter between 1988 and 2001.

He also pleaded guilty to a final incident of sexual assault of his daughter in 2010.

 

Tune into the news at 4 for more on this story…..

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Episode 2: The Clubs – AIB’s The Toughest Rivalry
July 20, 2018
Justice Minister opens new Galway Garda HQ in Renmore
July 20, 2018
Report launched on major failures in Galway’s Traveller accommodation
July 20, 2018
Plans lodged for new amphitheatre and sports facilities in city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 20, 2018
Episode 2: The Clubs – AIB’s The Toughest Rivalry
July 20, 2018
Provincial senior champions enter TG4 All-Ireland series
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK