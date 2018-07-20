Father given prison sentence for abusing daughter in Galway and Mayo

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A former member of the Irish Defence Forces has been jailed for 18 years for the sexual abuse of his daughter at locations in Galway and Mayo.

61 year old John Murphy, formerly of Nephin View Manor, Foxford, Co Mayo, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the rape, indecent assault and sexual assault of his eldest daughter between 1988 and 2001.

He also pleaded guilty to a final incident of sexual assault of his daughter in 2010.

