Families and survivors of Tuam Mother and Baby Home to meet Taoiseach on Monday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Families of children who died at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home – as well as survivors of the institution – are to meet the Taoiseach on Monday.

It’s after Leo Varadkar made a private visit to the site of the former home last month while attending a Fine Gael think-in held in Salthill.

The meeting will be held in Government buildings and will also include survivors of the home, which was run by the Bon Secours order until its closure in 1961.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, families and survivors will take the opportunity to ask the Taoiseach to open the grave – where hundreds of children are believed to be buried.

The Government has previously been heavily criticised for its long-running Commission of Inquiry into the site, which will decide its future.

Familes and survivors have often expressed frustration at a perceived lack of respect for their wishes – including the urgent need for a full excavation.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will now meet face to face with those families and survivors in a special meeting at Government buildings on Monday evening.