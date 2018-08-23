FAI Cup Preview – Galway United vs Bohemians

Galway United vs Bohemians

Eamonn Deacy Park

Friday, August 24th. Kick-off: 7.45pm

Galway United face Bohemians in the second round of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

United will be looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat against Longford Town, which effectively ruled out promotion from the First Division.

Both sides had to knock out opposition at Ferrycarrig Park to reach the second round of the Cup.

Bohemians were 7-0 winners against Wexford FC, meanwhile Galway United came away from Ferrycarrig with a 4-0 win against North End United to set up the tie with Keith Long’s side.

ALAN MURPHY ON FACING BOHEMIANS IN THE CUP

“It’s the biggest game of the season,” Murphy remarked to www.galwayunitedfc.ie

“Bohemians are a good side. We’ve got a home draw in the FAI Cup, which is what every team wants. We’re looking to bounce back after last week in terms of attitude, performance, hard work and application. “It’s going to be a good test for this group of players to see if they’re capable of reacting and restoring a bit of pride. “It’s a different game and mindset for us. It’s a one off type game that is decided on the night. Winner takes all, which could be great for a team out of the hunt for a play-off now. “We have to give Bohs the respect that they deserve. They had an excellent win against Shamrock Rovers last week and they’ve inflicted heavy defeats on Bray and Limerick recently. “They’ve got players with serious pedigree. It’s a huge battle for our players to test themselves against quality opposition. The Cup is hugely important for the present squad of players.”

TEAM NEWS

Conor Layng (cruciate), Gary Shanahan (foot) and Maurice Nugent (ankle) remain sidelined for United.

Alan Murphy and Alex Byrne are both doubts for the game.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Robert Hennessy

Assistant: Emmett Dynan

Assistant: Alan Dunne

Fourth Official: Eoghan O’Shea

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Eoin McCormack – 12 Conor Barry – 11 Danny Furlong – 7 Carlton Ubaezuonu – 3 Alan Murphy – 2 Marc Ludden – 2 Ronan Manning – 2 Stephen Kenny – 1 Ryan Connolly – 1 Robbie Williams – 1 Stephen Walsh – 1

FORM GUIDE

GALWAY UNITED

UCD 2-0 Galway United Galway United 3-2 Cabinteely Drogheda United 2-2 Galway United North End United 0-4 Galway United

Galway United 1-4 Longford Town

BOHEMIANS

Bohemians 6-0 Bray Wanderers

Dundalk 2-0 Bohemians

Bohemians 5-0 Limerick

Wexford FC 0-7 Bohemians

Shamrock Rovers 0-1 Bohemians

LAST MEETING

September 1st, 2018 | Bohemians 1-1 Galway United

Bohemians goalscorer: Paddy Kavanagh

Galway United goalscorer: Padraic Cunningham