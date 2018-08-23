FAI Cup Preview – Galway United vs Bohemians

Galway United vs Bohemians
Eamonn Deacy Park
Friday, August 24th. Kick-off: 7.45pm
Galway United face Bohemians in the second round of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
United will be looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat against Longford Town, which effectively ruled out promotion from the First Division.
Both sides had to knock out opposition at Ferrycarrig Park to reach the second round of the Cup.
Bohemians were 7-0 winners against Wexford FC, meanwhile Galway United came away from Ferrycarrig with a 4-0 win against North End United to set up the tie with Keith Long’s side.
ALAN MURPHY ON FACING BOHEMIANS IN THE CUP
“It’s the biggest game of the season,” Murphy remarked to www.galwayunitedfc.ie.
“Bohemians are a good side. We’ve got a home draw in the FAI Cup, which is what every team wants. We’re looking to bounce back after last week in terms of attitude, performance, hard work and application.
“It’s going to be a good test for this group of players to see if they’re capable of reacting and restoring a bit of pride.
“It’s a different game and mindset for us. It’s a one off type game that is decided on the night. Winner takes all, which could be great for a team out of the hunt for a play-off now.
“We have to give Bohs the respect that they deserve. They had an excellent win against Shamrock Rovers last week and they’ve inflicted heavy defeats on Bray and Limerick recently.
“They’ve got players with serious pedigree. It’s a huge battle for our players to test themselves against quality opposition. The Cup is hugely important for the present squad of players.”
TEAM NEWS
Conor Layng (cruciate), Gary Shanahan (foot) and Maurice Nugent (ankle) remain sidelined for United.
Alan Murphy and Alex Byrne are both doubts for the game.
MATCH OFFICIALS
Referee: Robert Hennessy
Assistant: Emmett Dynan
Assistant: Alan Dunne
Fourth Official: Eoghan O’Shea
GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS
Eoin McCormack – 12
Conor Barry – 11
Danny Furlong – 7
Carlton Ubaezuonu – 3
Alan Murphy – 2
Marc Ludden – 2
Ronan Manning – 2
Stephen Kenny – 1
Ryan Connolly – 1
Robbie Williams – 1
Stephen Walsh – 1
FORM GUIDE
GALWAY UNITED
UCD 2-0 Galway United
Galway United 3-2 Cabinteely
Drogheda United 2-2 Galway United
North End United 0-4 Galway United
Galway United 1-4 Longford Town
BOHEMIANS
Bohemians 6-0 Bray Wanderers
Dundalk 2-0 Bohemians
Bohemians 5-0 Limerick
Wexford FC 0-7 Bohemians
Shamrock Rovers 0-1 Bohemians
LAST MEETING
September 1st, 2018 | Bohemians 1-1 Galway United
Bohemians goalscorer: Paddy Kavanagh
Galway United goalscorer: Padraic Cunningham