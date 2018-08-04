FAI Chief Executive John Delaney In Galway Today With Visits To Barna Na Forbachta, St Bernards and Galway WFC

FAI Chief Executive John Delaney is in Galway today where he is visiting three clubs throughout the afternoon starting with Barna Na Forbachta where he is currently opening the new Astro pitch at the club. From there it is on to St Bernards in Abbeyknockmoy this afternoon for the opening of their new dressing rooms and then back to Galway this evening where he will launch the new strategic alliance between Galway Womens FC and NUI Galway

John Delaney spoke to John Mulligan this morning before heading to Furbo where he covered a lot of issues including what has been happening recently in the League of Ireland.