Facebook to visit city as part of local brand-building event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Facebook is to visit the city next month as part of a local brand-building event.

The company’s Small and Medium Business Accounts Manager, Kayln Sheehan will speak at the ‘Build Your Brand’ event organised by the Local Enterprise Office.

She will be offering tips on how businesses can reach the right audience and generate brand awareness.

The free event will take place on Wednesday September 26th at Salthill Hotel from 8.45a.m.

