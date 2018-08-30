15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Facebook to visit city as part of local brand-building event

By GBFM News
August 30, 2018

Time posted: 12:50 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Facebook is to visit the city next month as part of a local brand-building event.

The company’s Small and Medium Business Accounts Manager, Kayln Sheehan will speak at the ‘Build Your Brand’ event organised by the Local Enterprise Office.

She will be offering tips on how businesses can reach the right audience and generate brand awareness.

The free event will take place on Wednesday September 26th at Salthill Hotel from 8.45a.m.

Tune in at 1pm to hear Breda Fox from the Local Enterprise Office…

Galway Bay FM News Desk
259 people recorded as homeless in Galway region

