Galway Bay fm newsroom – Extensive roadworks will get underway in Portuma town from tomorrow, and will cause disruption for the week.

Lagan Asphalt Limited, acting on behalf of the county council, says it will undertake road resurfacing overlay works for a period of 6 days.

As a result, a temporary traffic management system will be in operation on the section of N65 in Portumna from 7am to 7pm from tomorrow until Saturday.

Motorists are advised to expect delays as a result.