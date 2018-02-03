15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Extension of planning permission to complete Craughwell houses

By GBFM News
February 3, 2018

Time posted: 1:26 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An extension of planning permission has been granted to complete a housing development in Craughwell.

Lauren Construction Limited has secured the extension to complete 30 homes at Ballymore, near the GAA club.

In allowing more time to complete the Craughwell development, county planners have imposed two conditions.

One condition stipulates that the developer must submit a bond of 203 thousand euro to the local authority to ensure the satisfactory completion of services such as public lighting and footpaths.

