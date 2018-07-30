15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Extension on bids to construct new school for Clarin College Athenry

By GBFM News
July 30, 2018

Time posted: 4:31 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The deadline for tenders for the construction of a new secondary school for Clarin College in Athenry has been extended.

The new facility will include a two-classroom special needs unit, sports hall, general purpose hall and student and teachers facilities.

The new one thousand pupil school will also include 90 car parking spaces, ball courts and a new pedestrian and cycle path along the R348.

The project went to tender at the end of May with a deadline of July 19th – however, it’s now been extended until August 8th.

The Department of Education says it expects construction to begin by September or October.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
43 hit and run incidents recorded in Galway last year
July 30, 2018
43 hit and run incidents recorded in Galway last year
July 30, 2018
New residential development planned for Oranmore hits stumbling block
July 30, 2018
Galway International Arts Festival and NUIG agree new partnership

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 30, 2018
Motorsport Ireland Weekend Round-up
July 30, 2018
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK