Extension on bids to construct new school for Clarin College Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The deadline for tenders for the construction of a new secondary school for Clarin College in Athenry has been extended.

The new facility will include a two-classroom special needs unit, sports hall, general purpose hall and student and teachers facilities.

The new one thousand pupil school will also include 90 car parking spaces, ball courts and a new pedestrian and cycle path along the R348.

The project went to tender at the end of May with a deadline of July 19th – however, it’s now been extended until August 8th.

The Department of Education says it expects construction to begin by September or October.