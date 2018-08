Galway Bay fm newsroom – Exploratory works are now underway at Meelick Weir in South Galway.

Planning permission for the upgrade of the weir was granted last year after it was damaged by flooding.

160 thousand euro was secured to purchase piles to support the weir and walkway and major work is expected to begin in 2019.

