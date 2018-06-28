15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Experts explore ocean health at Galway conference

By GBFM News
June 28, 2018

Time posted: 8:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Experts are attending a special conference in Galway from this morning to explore how the oceans’ health and wealth are inextricably linked.

The Ocean Wealth Summit is debating business opportunities and challenges for the ocean, and the post Brexit economy.

The 2 day conference will focus on Ireland’s multi-billion euro marine economy and how to double ‘blue growth’ by 2030.

It also coincides with SeaFest – Ireland’s national maritime festival, which takes place in Galway this weekend.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
