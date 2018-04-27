Expensive tools stolen from Kilchreest business

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the theft of several thousand euro worth of equipment from a Kilchreest business overnight.

It’s understood raiders made their way into Bo Steel at Fishpond between the hours of 6 o’ clock last evening and 6.30 this morning.

They stole a large quantity of Hilti and Husqvarna branded tools believed to be worth over 3 thousand euro.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information – or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area – to contact Loughrea Garda station on 091-842870.