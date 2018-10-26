15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Expansion plans for city museum scaled back due to funding shortfall

By GBFM News
October 26, 2018

Time posted: 4:45 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The latest indications suggest that Fáilte Ireland may be willing to allocate €5m for an extension to the Galway City Museum – that is according to City Council CEO, Brendan McGrath.

Speaking at this week’s City Council meeting, Mr. McGrath said that while such an allocation would be welcome, it would not be enough to finance the plan originally envisaged.

 

The CEO said that the project would need to be scaled back in cost from €8.4m to €7.4m in order to keep the City Council outlay to what it was provisionally set at.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news.

October 26, 2018
October 26, 2018
October 26, 2018
