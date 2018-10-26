Expansion plans for city museum scaled back due to funding shortfall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The latest indications suggest that Fáilte Ireland may be willing to allocate €5m for an extension to the Galway City Museum – that is according to City Council CEO, Brendan McGrath.

Speaking at this week’s City Council meeting, Mr. McGrath said that while such an allocation would be welcome, it would not be enough to finance the plan originally envisaged.

The CEO said that the project would need to be scaled back in cost from €8.4m to €7.4m in order to keep the City Council outlay to what it was provisionally set at.

