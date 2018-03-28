15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Exciting opportunity for a – Registered Genre Nurse

By Damian Burke
March 28, 2018

Time posted: 3:52 pm

Home Care Group, based in Loughrea, Co. Galway, are offering an exciting opportunity for a – Registered Genre Nurse.

Home care group, are a unique home care company specialising in clinical home care support for young people.

We are excited to announce the opening for this new position. Full time, respectable pay package, further training and
key experience offered as part of this position.

The successful candidate will possess:

– A Bachelor of Nursing degree and/or a registered Nurse with relevant experience
– Up to date mandatory training, and willing to undertake any other training necessary
– Professional, compassionate and friendly nature

If you are looking to progress your career send your cv to [email protected] or telephone 087 700 3040

