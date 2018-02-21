Evergreen host Westside Open Day

Evergreen Healthfoods Westside are delighted to host their open day on Thursday 1st March.

Evergreen Healthfoods Westside extend an invitation to their annual open day on Thursday the 1stof March. The day gives Evergreen a chance to reward its loyal customers and friends. Evergreen regard customer loyalty as very important and it is one of the reasons why they have enjoyed many successful years in business.

It is a great opportunity for customers to see many of the top brands available at Evergreen and it also affords you a chance to meet with representatives behind these brands.

Brands represented on the day include: Eskimo-3, Terranova, Naturalife, Magic Mayan Chocolate, Bee Active Honey, Holos Kombucha. Nature’s Plus, Viridian, Dr. Hauschka. Author & Chef Oliver McCabe will demonstrate how to “Spring in to Life” with some seasonal smoothie recipes.

Spring offers an ideal opportunity to perform a clean of your home and Yope will be present with great ideas on how to make your home sparkle. Yope produce all-purpose cleaners for every area and they are all eco-friendly not containing any harmful products.

As Evergreen embrace the longer day’s spring is a wonderful time to evaluate your health & well-being. The brand representatives will have many tips on how to revive energy and make sure you get more out of the longer spring days.

The team at Westside are eagerly looking forward to the open day. The open day gives them a chance to reward their loyal customers with special competitions and discounts on the day.

Save the date in your diary and join us on Thursday 1st March at Evergreen Westside for a day full of great Irish products, product sampling, food tastings, prize giveaways, amazing discounts and much more! For more information visit their blog on www.evergreen.ie/blog Evergreen Healthfoods good health naturally!