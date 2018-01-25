European Rugby Quarter-finals – dates, venues, kick-times and TV coverage announced

The road to the Bilbao finals and possible glory next May is now mapped out for Europe’s elite clubs following today’s (Thursday, 25 January) announcement of the dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

With the current Champions Cup and Challenge Cup holders, Saracens and Stade Francais Paris, as well six former competition winners, still in the mix, the knockout stages are once again set to deliver a mouthwatering series of heavyweight clashes over the Easter weekend.

See below or click here for the Champions Cup quarter-finals

See below or click here for the Challenge Cup quarter-finals

The last-eight matches in the Champions Cup get underway on Friday, 30 March with a confrontation between the in-form Scarlets, who have reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2007, and competition debutants La Rochelle at Parc y Scarlets.

Next up on Saturday, 31 March, Thomond Park will be at fever pitch when Munster Rugby take on RC Toulon, and that showdown will be followed by an Easter Sunday double-bill featuring ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92 at Stade Marcel-Michelin, and No 1-ranked Leinster Rugby against Saracens at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

There are two Challenge Cup ties on Friday, 30 March with this season’s top seeds and winners from 2000, Pau, meeting Stade Francais Paris at Stade du Hameau, while Newcastle Falcons will host Brive at Kingston Park.

Connacht Rugby and last season’s defeated finalists, Gloucester Rugby, clash at The Sportsground on Saturday, 31 March, and later the same day at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh Rugby will go head-to-head with the Cardiff Blues.

All eight quarter-finals will be broadcast live with the coverage shared by BT Sport, Sky Sports, beIN SPORTS and France Télévisions.

CHAMPIONS CUP quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Friday 30 March

QF 2: Scarlets v La Rochelle, Parc y Scarlets (17.30) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Saturday 31 March

QF 3: Munster Rugby v RC Toulon, Thomond Park (15.15) Sky Sports / FR 2 / beIN SPORTS

Sunday 1 April

QF 4: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin (14.00) beIN SPORTS / Sky Sports

QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium (15.30) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Semi-final 1 – winner of QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens will play the winner of QF 2: Scarlets v La Rochelle

Semi-final 2 – winner of QF 3: Munster Rugby v RC Toulon will play the winner of QF 4: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92

(Matches to be played on 21/22 April)

Champions Cup final: Saturday 12 May; San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao (17.45)



CHALLENGE CUP quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Friday 30 March

QF 1: Pau v Stade Francais Paris, Stade du Hameau (21.00) FR 4 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

QF 4: Newcastle Falcons v Brive, Kingston Park (20.00) Sky Sports / beIN SPORTS

Saturday 31 March

QF 3: Connacht Rugby v Gloucester Rugby, The Sportsground (13.00) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

QF 2: Edinburgh Rugby v Cardiff Blues, BT Murrayfield (17.45) Sky Sports / beIN SPORTS

Semi-final 1 – winner of QF 1: Pau v Stade Francais Paris will play the winner of QF 2: Edinburgh Rugby v Cardiff Blues

Semi-final 2 – winner of QF 3: Connacht Rugby v Gloucester Rugby will play the winner of QF 4: Newcastle Falcons v Brive

(Matches to be played on 21/22 April)

Challenge Cup final: Friday 11 May; San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao (21.00)