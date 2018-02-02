15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

European Quarter Final Tickets Now On Public Sale

By Sport GBFM
February 2, 2018

Time posted: 6:11 pm

The European adventure continues . . .

Tickets for Connacht’s eagerly awaited Challenge Cup Quarter Final at home to Gloucester are now on general sale.

There was massive demand during the priority sale window to Season Ticket holders and Club members with over 50% of the ground sold out with the Clan Stand and the Enclosure already at full capacity.

Don’t miss out on your chance to be part of the Connacht European adventure.

Tickets are now available to purchase in the following areas of the ground:

Grant Thornton Stand – Limited availability

Main Stand – Limited availability

Bohermore Terrace

College Road Terrace

DON’T MISS OUT – PURCHASE QUARTER FINAL TICKETS NOW!
