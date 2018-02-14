15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

European K-1 Title Fight For Galway This Sunday

By Sport GBFM
February 14, 2018

Time posted: 1:09 pm

Kinvara man and Black Dragon Kickboxer Cian Mc Cormack, will have the biggest fight of his career this Sunday 18 February when he takes on Belgian National Champion Sofyen Marzouki in the Clayton hotel, Galway for the Official IKF European Super Lightweight Senior K-1 Title.

Both men have opted to fight Pro Rules which means they will fight bare shins (no padding).

This fight was set to happen in Belgium next May but due to a technical dispute it was cancelled which left both fighters and their camps bitterly disappointed.

However – the European powers that be got together and agreed that the fight could be pushed forward and sanctioned for Galway, Ireland instead and the date was set.

Both men fought before in a very exciting encounter that ended in a draw with Marzouki winning the first two rounds before being dropped to the canvas in round three with a vicious head kick by Mc Cormack for an eight count, so expect fireworks this time around.

Marzouki will fly in on Saturday for the 24 hour Advance weigh in and both men will square off for the mandatory photos.

 

Cian McCormack and Coach Pete Foley joined John in Studio

 

Cian’s team mate Corey O’Malley also has a big fight on his hands as he takes on Neil Molloy from Ennis for the vacant IKF All Ireland Junior Featherweight Full Contact Kickboxing Title.

These two also have history with the Clare man winning by the tightest margin last time they fought so Corey will be out for revenge with his eyes firmly fixed on the title.

Another huge fight on the card will see two unbeaten six feet four inches, seventeen stone men go toe to toe for the vacant IKF Senior Super Heavyweight All Ireland Full Contact Kickboxing Title.

Gytis Lisinskas, Fighting our of O’Neill Fitness & Martial Arts from Oldcastle, Co Meath and Ethan Kerrins from Phoenix Kickboxing in Ennis have both promised to put on a show for the fight fans in a battle where there can only be one.

The exciting undercard will see Galway fighters Tom Scarry and Sean Ryan taking on two MMA fighters from Husaria MMA in Wexford under K-1 Rules, James Kelly and Adam Keane take on two MMA fighters from Straight Blast Gym in Cork Under K-1 Rules, Dara Mannion and Damien Creavin take on two fighters from Limerick Hub under K-1 Rules, Alex Fitzpatrick takes on a tough Tralee Fighter Under K-1 Rules, Eoin Mulvihill faces a Dublin fighter from Elite Martial Arts under K-1 Rules, Ben Devlin takes on another Dublin fighter Under Full Contact Kickboxing Rules and Cian Doherty takes on a Wexford fighter Under Full Contact Kickboxing Rules.

Doors at 3.30pm with the first fight scheduled for 4pm.

Tickets available from the fighters, the Black Dragon Gym or a limited amount at the door on the day.

Tel 087 8119227 for more information.

 

The Fight Card For Next Sunday

print
Podcasts, Sport
Galway GAA Fixtures
Connemara community selected for pilot diaspora project
February 14, 2018
Horse Racing Ireland Launch Student Summer Internships
February 14, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
February 14, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday February 14th 2018

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

February 14, 2018
HSE ordered to pay four million euro settlement to Ballyglunin man
February 14, 2018
Single largest funding award by EPA to Galway student

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline