European K-1 Title Fight For Galway This Sunday

Kinvara man and Black Dragon Kickboxer Cian Mc Cormack, will have the biggest fight of his career this Sunday 18 February when he takes on Belgian National Champion Sofyen Marzouki in the Clayton hotel, Galway for the Official IKF European Super Lightweight Senior K-1 Title.

Both men have opted to fight Pro Rules which means they will fight bare shins (no padding).

This fight was set to happen in Belgium next May but due to a technical dispute it was cancelled which left both fighters and their camps bitterly disappointed.

However – the European powers that be got together and agreed that the fight could be pushed forward and sanctioned for Galway, Ireland instead and the date was set.

Both men fought before in a very exciting encounter that ended in a draw with Marzouki winning the first two rounds before being dropped to the canvas in round three with a vicious head kick by Mc Cormack for an eight count, so expect fireworks this time around.

Marzouki will fly in on Saturday for the 24 hour Advance weigh in and both men will square off for the mandatory photos.

Cian’s team mate Corey O’Malley also has a big fight on his hands as he takes on Neil Molloy from Ennis for the vacant IKF All Ireland Junior Featherweight Full Contact Kickboxing Title.

These two also have history with the Clare man winning by the tightest margin last time they fought so Corey will be out for revenge with his eyes firmly fixed on the title.

Another huge fight on the card will see two unbeaten six feet four inches, seventeen stone men go toe to toe for the vacant IKF Senior Super Heavyweight All Ireland Full Contact Kickboxing Title.

Gytis Lisinskas, Fighting our of O’Neill Fitness & Martial Arts from Oldcastle, Co Meath and Ethan Kerrins from Phoenix Kickboxing in Ennis have both promised to put on a show for the fight fans in a battle where there can only be one.

The exciting undercard will see Galway fighters Tom Scarry and Sean Ryan taking on two MMA fighters from Husaria MMA in Wexford under K-1 Rules, James Kelly and Adam Keane take on two MMA fighters from Straight Blast Gym in Cork Under K-1 Rules, Dara Mannion and Damien Creavin take on two fighters from Limerick Hub under K-1 Rules, Alex Fitzpatrick takes on a tough Tralee Fighter Under K-1 Rules, Eoin Mulvihill faces a Dublin fighter from Elite Martial Arts under K-1 Rules, Ben Devlin takes on another Dublin fighter Under Full Contact Kickboxing Rules and Cian Doherty takes on a Wexford fighter Under Full Contact Kickboxing Rules.

Doors at 3.30pm with the first fight scheduled for 4pm.

Tickets available from the fighters, the Black Dragon Gym or a limited amount at the door on the day.

Tel 087 8119227 for more information.