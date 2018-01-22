European Challenge Cup – Round Six Review

Round 6 Notes

Four competition winners – Pau 2000, Gloucester Rugby 2006 and 2015, Cardiff Blues 2010 and Stade Français Paris 2017 – have qualified for the quarter-finals.

The Guinness PRO14 and the TOP 14 are each represented by three clubs in the knockout stage, while the Aviva Premiership has two.

The No 1 ranked club, Pau, are through to the last eight for the first time since 2005

Brive have booked their place in the quarter-finals for a competition record 13 th

Holders Stade Français Paris, who won a first European trophy in Edinburgh last season, are once again the eighth-ranked club going into the knockout stage.

Connacht Rugby have qualified for the 10 th time, but have secured a home quarter-final for the first time since 2010.

Newcastle’s Adam Radwan, who scored a hat-trick in the win over Enisei-STM, is the top try scorer from the pool stage with an impressive 10. Radwan also leads the statistics categories in metres made (630) and defenders beaten (45).

The 2014 European Player of the Year, Steffon Armitage, was a try scorer for Pau in their away win over Gloucester.

Jack Carty of Connacht is the leading points scorer at the end of the pool stage with 53.

Mathieu De Giovanni of Stade Français Paris and the Dragons’ Aaron Wainwright are the joint top-tacklers with 93 apiece.

Fixtures

Date Time Home Away Venue QF 29/30/31 Mar, 1 Apr TBA Connacht Rugby Gloucester Rugby TBA QF 29/30/31 Mar, 1 Apr TBA Edinburgh Rugby Cardiff Blues TBA QF 29/30/31 Mar, 1 Apr TBA Newcastle Falcons Brive TBA QF 29/30/31 Mar, 1 Apr TBA Pau Stade Français Paris TBA

Semi Finals

Following confirmation of the quarter-final line-up, the semi-final pairings will be as follows:

Semi-final 1 – winner of QF 1: Pau v Stade Français Paris will play the winner of QF 2: Edinburgh Rugby v Cardiff Blues

Semi-final 2 – winner of QF 3: Connacht Rugby v Gloucester Rugby will play the winner of QF 4: Newcastle Falcons v Brive

NB The format for the semi-final matches in the Challenge Cup recognises performances by clubs during the pool stage as well as the achievement of winning a quarter-final match away from home.

The following clubs will have home venue advantage in their respective semi-final matches:

Semi-final 1

If Pau (ranked No 1) and Edinburgh Rugby (ranked No 4) win their quarter-finals, Pau will have home venue advantage

If Pau (ranked No 1) and Cardiff Blues (ranked No 5) win their quarter-finals, Cardiff Blues will have home venue advantage

If Stade Français Paris (ranked No 8) and Edinburgh Rugby (ranked No 4) win their quarter-finals, Stade Français Paris will have home venue advantage

If Stade Français Paris (ranked No 8) and Cardiff Blues (ranked No 5) win their quarter-finals, Cardiff Blues will have home venue advantage

Semi-final 2

If Connacht Rugby (ranked No 3) and Newcastle Falcons (ranked No 2) win their quarter-finals, Newcastle Falcons will have home venue advantage

If Connacht Rugby (ranked No 3) and Brive (ranked No 7) win their quarter-finals, Brive will have home venue advantage

If Gloucester Rugby (ranked No 6) and Newcastle Falcons (ranked No 2) win their quarter-finals, Gloucester will have home venue advantage

If Gloucester Rugby (ranked No 6) and Brive (ranked No 7) win their quarter-finals, Gloucester will have home venue advantage

Semi-finals: 20/21/22 April

2018 Challenge Cup final: Friday, 11 May; San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao (21.00)

Pools

Pool 1 Pos Team Pl W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Pts 1 Q Newcastle Falcons 6 6 0 0 229 122 107 33 15 4 0 28 2 Dragons 6 3 0 3 156 133 23 21 17 2 2 16 3 Bordeaux-Bègles 6 3 0 3 190 178 12 26 24 3 1 16 4 Enisei-STM 6 0 0 6 91 233 -142 12 36 0 1 1 Pool 2 Pos Team Pl W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Pts 1 Q Cardiff Blues 6 5 0 1 99 95 4 12 10 1 0 21 2 Toulouse 6 2 1 3 117 120 -3 14 13 2 2 14 3 Sale Sharks 6 2 1 3 110 102 8 12 11 0 2 12 4 Lyon 6 2 0 4 121 130 -9 13 17 0 3 11 Pool 3 Pos Team Pl W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Pts 1 Q Pau 6 6 0 0 207 125 82 28 16 5 0 29 2 q Gloucester Rugby 6 4 0 2 253 139 114 37 18 4 1 21 3 Zebre Rugby Club 6 1 0 5 133 257 -124 16 37 2 2 8 4 Agen 6 1 0 5 148 220 -72 20 30 2 0 6 Pool 4 Pos Team Pl W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Pts 1 Q Edinburgh Rugby 6 5 0 1 282 98 184 40 12 4 1 25 2 q Stade Français Paris 6 3 0 3 151 166 -15 21 21 3 2 17 3 London Irish 6 3 0 3 169 154 15 24 22 3 1 16 4 Krasny Yar 6 1 0 5 106 290 -184 13 43 1 1 6 Pool 5 Pos Team Pl W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Pts 1 Q Connacht Rugby 6 5 1 0 225 102 123 29 15 4 0 26 2 q Brive 6 3 0 3 161 162 -1 23 19 4 1 17 3 Worcester Warriors 6 2 1 3 124 133 -9 16 17 3 2 15 4 Oyonnax 6 1 0 5 102 215 -113 11 28 0 0 4