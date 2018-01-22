European Challenge Cup – Round Six Review

Round 6 Notes
- Four competition winners – Pau 2000, Gloucester Rugby 2006 and 2015, Cardiff Blues 2010 and Stade Français Paris 2017 – have qualified for the quarter-finals.
- The Guinness PRO14 and the TOP 14 are each represented by three clubs in the knockout stage, while the Aviva Premiership has two.
- The No 1 ranked club, Pau, are through to the last eight for the first time since 2005
- Brive have booked their place in the quarter-finals for a competition record 13th
- Holders Stade Français Paris, who won a first European trophy in Edinburgh last season, are once again the eighth-ranked club going into the knockout stage.
- Connacht Rugby have qualified for the 10th time, but have secured a home quarter-final for the first time since 2010.
- Pau, Newcastle Falcons and Connacht all went through the pool stage unbeaten.
- Newcastle’s Adam Radwan, who scored a hat-trick in the win over Enisei-STM, is the top try scorer from the pool stage with an impressive 10. Radwan also leads the statistics categories in metres made (630) and defenders beaten (45).
- The 2014 European Player of the Year, Steffon Armitage, was a try scorer for Pau in their away win over Gloucester.
- Jack Carty of Connacht is the leading points scorer at the end of the pool stage with 53.
- Mathieu De Giovanni of Stade Français Paris and the Dragons’ Aaron Wainwright are the joint top-tacklers with 93 apiece.
Fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Home
|Away
|Venue
|QF 29/30/31 Mar, 1 Apr
|TBA
|Connacht Rugby
|Gloucester Rugby
|TBA
|QF 29/30/31 Mar, 1 Apr
|TBA
|Edinburgh Rugby
|Cardiff Blues
|TBA
|QF 29/30/31 Mar, 1 Apr
|TBA
|Newcastle Falcons
|Brive
|TBA
|QF 29/30/31 Mar, 1 Apr
|TBA
|Pau
|Stade Français Paris
|TBA
Semi Finals
Following confirmation of the quarter-final line-up, the semi-final pairings will be as follows:
Semi-final 1 – winner of QF 1: Pau v Stade Français Paris will play the winner of QF 2: Edinburgh Rugby v Cardiff Blues
Semi-final 2 – winner of QF 3: Connacht Rugby v Gloucester Rugby will play the winner of QF 4: Newcastle Falcons v Brive
NB The format for the semi-final matches in the Challenge Cup recognises performances by clubs during the pool stage as well as the achievement of winning a quarter-final match away from home.
The following clubs will have home venue advantage in their respective semi-final matches:
Semi-final 1
If Pau (ranked No 1) and Edinburgh Rugby (ranked No 4) win their quarter-finals, Pau will have home venue advantage
If Pau (ranked No 1) and Cardiff Blues (ranked No 5) win their quarter-finals, Cardiff Blues will have home venue advantage
If Stade Français Paris (ranked No 8) and Edinburgh Rugby (ranked No 4) win their quarter-finals, Stade Français Paris will have home venue advantage
If Stade Français Paris (ranked No 8) and Cardiff Blues (ranked No 5) win their quarter-finals, Cardiff Blues will have home venue advantage
Semi-final 2
If Connacht Rugby (ranked No 3) and Newcastle Falcons (ranked No 2) win their quarter-finals, Newcastle Falcons will have home venue advantage
If Connacht Rugby (ranked No 3) and Brive (ranked No 7) win their quarter-finals, Brive will have home venue advantage
If Gloucester Rugby (ranked No 6) and Newcastle Falcons (ranked No 2) win their quarter-finals, Gloucester will have home venue advantage
If Gloucester Rugby (ranked No 6) and Brive (ranked No 7) win their quarter-finals, Gloucester will have home venue advantage
Semi-finals: 20/21/22 April
2018 Challenge Cup final: Friday, 11 May; San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao (21.00)
Pools
|Pool 1
|Pos
|Team
|Pl
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Diff
|TF
|TA
|TB
|LB
|Pts
|1
|Q Newcastle Falcons
|6
|6
|0
|0
|229
|122
|107
|33
|15
|4
|0
|28
|2
|Dragons
|6
|3
|0
|3
|156
|133
|23
|21
|17
|2
|2
|16
|3
|Bordeaux-Bègles
|6
|3
|0
|3
|190
|178
|12
|26
|24
|3
|1
|16
|4
|Enisei-STM
|6
|0
|0
|6
|91
|233
|-142
|12
|36
|0
|1
|1
|Pool 2
|Pos
|Team
|Pl
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Diff
|TF
|TA
|TB
|LB
|Pts
|1
|Q Cardiff Blues
|6
|5
|0
|1
|99
|95
|4
|12
|10
|1
|0
|21
|2
|Toulouse
|6
|2
|1
|3
|117
|120
|-3
|14
|13
|2
|2
|14
|3
|Sale Sharks
|6
|2
|1
|3
|110
|102
|8
|12
|11
|0
|2
|12
|4
|Lyon
|6
|2
|0
|4
|121
|130
|-9
|13
|17
|0
|3
|11
|Pool 3
|Pos
|Team
|Pl
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Diff
|TF
|TA
|TB
|LB
|Pts
|1
|Q Pau
|6
|6
|0
|0
|207
|125
|82
|28
|16
|5
|0
|29
|2
|q Gloucester Rugby
|6
|4
|0
|2
|253
|139
|114
|37
|18
|4
|1
|21
|3
|Zebre Rugby Club
|6
|1
|0
|5
|133
|257
|-124
|16
|37
|2
|2
|8
|4
|Agen
|6
|1
|0
|5
|148
|220
|-72
|20
|30
|2
|0
|6
|Pool 4
|Pos
|Team
|Pl
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Diff
|TF
|TA
|TB
|LB
|Pts
|1
|Q Edinburgh Rugby
|6
|5
|0
|1
|282
|98
|184
|40
|12
|4
|1
|25
|2
|q Stade Français Paris
|6
|3
|0
|3
|151
|166
|-15
|21
|21
|3
|2
|17
|3
|London Irish
|6
|3
|0
|3
|169
|154
|15
|24
|22
|3
|1
|16
|4
|Krasny Yar
|6
|1
|0
|5
|106
|290
|-184
|13
|43
|1
|1
|6
|Pool 5
|Pos
|Team
|Pl
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Diff
|TF
|TA
|TB
|LB
|Pts
|1
|Q Connacht Rugby
|6
|5
|1
|0
|225
|102
|123
|29
|15
|4
|0
|26
|2
|q Brive
|6
|3
|0
|3
|161
|162
|-1
|23
|19
|4
|1
|17
|3
|Worcester Warriors
|6
|2
|1
|3
|124
|133
|-9
|16
|17
|3
|2
|15
|4
|Oyonnax
|6
|1
|0
|5
|102
|215
|-113
|11
|28
|0
|0
|4