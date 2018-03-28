15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

European Challenge Cup Quarter Final Now Close To Sold Out

By Sport GBFM
March 28, 2018

Time posted: 1:27 pm

It has been confirmed that Connacht’s European Challenge Cup Quarter Final with Gloucester is now close to being sold out. To accommodate the demand for tickets Connacht Rugby has erected extra terracing on the Bohermore and College Road ends of the ground but this is now sold out with limited tickets now available for other parts of the ground. Speaking earlier, Brendan Loughnane also confirmed to John Mulligan that the Six Nations and Triple Crown Trophies will be on show at the Sportsground on Saturday afternoon.

 

