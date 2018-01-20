Eugene Murphy top Dáil contributor across Galway’s 3 constituencies

Galway Bay fm newsroom – As TDs return to the Dáil after their Christmas break, the top contributors of 2017 have been revealed.

There are eleven TDs and two Senators across the Galway West, Galway East and Galway-Roscommon constituencies.

Analysis of website Kildare Street, an online database of everything submitted in the Oireachtas, reveals the most active – as well as least active – contributors last year.

Fianna Fail Deputy Eugene Murphy is the top Oireachtas speaker among the 3 constituencies – contributing to 213 committee discussions and Dáil debates over the past year.

He also received answers to 222 written questions submitted to various Government departments.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv participated in 72 discussions – but received 756 parliamentary replies, the highest figure across Galway’s public represenatives by a significant margin.

His Fianna Fail party colleague Anne Rabbitte spoke 99 times last year – and received answers to a further 566 written questions.

She’s followed by Independent Deputy Catherine Connolly, who made 171 spoken contributions – and received answers to 500 written questions.

Next is Independent Michael Fitzmaurice, who contributed to 93 Oireachtas debates and sought answers to a further 315 written questions.

Fellow Independent Noel Grealish took part in 28 discussions and received responses to 209 parliamentary questions.

Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton spoke during 109 committee and Dáil debates – and submitted 47 written questions.

Fine Gael Junior Minister Sean Kyne made 53 spoken contributions; Independent and former OPW Minister Sean Canney 24 and Fine Gael Communications Minister Denis Naughten 50.

However, Ministers do not submit written questions to Government.

Fine Gael Deputy and now Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon spoke in 11 committee discussions or debates in the Oireachtas over the past year – and submitted 14 written questions.

In the Seanad, Independent Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh took part in 108 discussions or debates – while Fine Gael’s Maura Hopkins spoke 32 times.