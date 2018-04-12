15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

EU recognition for Galway robotics for dementia project

By GBFM News
April 12, 2018

Time posted: 12:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An NUI Galway research project on companion robots for the elderly has been featured in a major European Commission Study.

The MARIO project involves the development of a voice and touch-screen controlled robot to assist those suffering from dementia.

The white robot stands 4.5ft in height – with large animated eyes – and was created using feedback from dementia sufferers in pilot trials.

He can provide news, activities including painting and games, play music and even encourage the user to discuss their past memories through family photos.

The project has now been included in a new European Commission study analysing the impact on society of EU funded research for active and healthy ageing.

It’s the only Irish project credited in the study and will also be featured across European TV this week on EuroNews.

For more on this story tune in to NewsBreak at 1.30…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
INMO says measures clearly taken to clear UHG emergency department before Taoiseach’s visit
April 12, 2018
INMO says measures clearly taken to clear UHG emergency department before Taoiseach’s visit
April 12, 2018
Green light for redevelopment of filling station and shop in Athenry
April 12, 2018
Public meetings to discuss quality of life around Galway Bay

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 12, 2018
April 12, 2018
Galway Golf Club to stage Irish Amateur Open in 2020 and 2021
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK