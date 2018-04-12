EU recognition for Galway robotics for dementia project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An NUI Galway research project on companion robots for the elderly has been featured in a major European Commission Study.

The MARIO project involves the development of a voice and touch-screen controlled robot to assist those suffering from dementia.

The white robot stands 4.5ft in height – with large animated eyes – and was created using feedback from dementia sufferers in pilot trials.

He can provide news, activities including painting and games, play music and even encourage the user to discuss their past memories through family photos.

The project has now been included in a new European Commission study analysing the impact on society of EU funded research for active and healthy ageing.

It’s the only Irish project credited in the study and will also be featured across European TV this week on EuroNews.

