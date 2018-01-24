15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

ESRI calls for greater investment for Galway and other regional cities

January 24, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Economic and Social Research Institute say regional cities, including Galway, Cork and Limerick, need greater investment to balance the economy.

The think-tank has released new research which shows that encouraging growth in cities outside Dublin would help them flourish – and would boost the national economy.

The ESRI is warning that if current trends continue, the wealth gap between Dublin and the rest of the country will widen.

The body says if changes are not made, more than 46% of Ireland’s jobs could be Dublin-based by 2040.

That could lead to even more demand for housing, and the need for long-distance commuting.

Edgar Morgenroth from the ESRI says there needs to be a more balanced approach to growth across the country.

