Colm & Caryl Mc Donagh of Esquires Restaurant & Coffee Shop, Eyre Square, Galway have the following 2 positions

available…

A Full Time CHEF with a min of 2 years experience and must speak fluent english. No night work and excellent wages

and conditions.

Also a Full Time BARISTA is required with a minimum of 1 years experience and excellent wages and conditions. No

night work and must be friendly, enthusiastic and efficient.

For both positions, please apply in person to either Caryl, Colm or Tatianne at Esquires Restaurant & Coffee Shop,

Eyre Square, Galway.