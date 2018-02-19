15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Esquires Restaurant & Coffee Shop, Eyre Square, Galway have the following 2 positions  available:

By Damian Burke
February 19, 2018

Time posted: 12:28 pm

Colm & Caryl Mc Donagh of Esquires Restaurant & Coffee Shop, Eyre Square, Galway have the following 2 positions
available…
A Full Time CHEF with a min of 2 years experience and must speak fluent english.  No night work and excellent wages
and conditions.

Also a Full Time BARISTA is required with a minimum of 1 years experience and excellent wages and conditions.  No
night work and must be friendly, enthusiastic and efficient.

For both positions, please apply in person to either Caryl,  Colm or Tatianne at Esquires Restaurant & Coffee Shop,
Eyre Square, Galway.

