15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Epsom Oaks preview

By Sport GBFM
June 1, 2018

Time posted: 9:07 am

The third Classic of the season, the Investec Oaks gets under way at 4.30pm this afternoon on Day 1 of the Epsom Derby weekend. One of nine fillies will write their name onto Epsom’s illustrious honours board. Last year it was Enable (pictured above) who burst onto the scene, setting herself up for a glorious season in posting the fastest time in Oaks history under Frankie Dettori. The Charlie Appleby trained Wild Illusion looks like going to post as the race favourite. Looking ahead to the big race is George McDonagh…

 

print
Sport
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
June 1, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
June 1, 2018
Longford Town v Galway Utd Preview
May 31, 2018
Galway and Sligo Name Teams For Connacht Semi-Final

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 1, 2018
Apple supreme court case to continue despite decision to abandon Athenry plans
June 1, 2018
Burst watermain at Tuam Road in city causes major disruption

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline