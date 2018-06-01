Epsom Oaks preview

The third Classic of the season, the Investec Oaks gets under way at 4.30pm this afternoon on Day 1 of the Epsom Derby weekend. One of nine fillies will write their name onto Epsom’s illustrious honours board. Last year it was Enable (pictured above) who burst onto the scene, setting herself up for a glorious season in posting the fastest time in Oaks history under Frankie Dettori. The Charlie Appleby trained Wild Illusion looks like going to post as the race favourite. Looking ahead to the big race is George McDonagh…

print