Episode 2: The Clubs – AIB’s The Toughest Rivalry

The second episode of AIB’s new series, The Toughest Rivalry, airs today. The series follows renowned Premier League Manager Harry Redknapp and former Sampdoria, Juventus and Italy striker, manager and World Footballer of the Year in 1995, Gianluca Vialli as they take charge of two rival GAA clubs, with Redknapp pairing up with Castlehaven in Cork, and Vialli with Erin’s Isle in Dublin.

The two GAA teams faced off in an infamous 1998 AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Semi-Final, where Castlehaven were defeated by a last-minute questionable goal and the controversial ending left both teams with unfinished business.

Following last week’s premiere introducing Vialli and Redknapp, this week’s episode documents the journey as the clubs welcome their respective managers onto the scene.

Erin’s Isle and Dublin legend, Johnny Barr explained the fundamentals of GAA to Vialli saying, “We play football at Croke Park in front of 80,000 people, and go back to work Monday morning.”

Episode 2 is now available to view here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHa7_cuUIOg

The series will culminate in an epic rematch, set to take place at the end of the summer with Vialli and Redknapp using their managerial expertise to improve and make a difference to their teams.

Over the next eight weeks AIB’s exclusive eight-part video series will reveal how Harry and Gianluca fared as they swapped their soccer managerial skills for those of a GAA manager.

