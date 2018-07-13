15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Episode 1: Meet The Managers – The Toughest Rivalry

By Sport GBFM
July 13, 2018

Time posted: 4:01 pm

The first episode of AIB’s eagerly anticipate new series, The Toughest Rivalry, airs today. The series introduces renowned Premier League Manager Harry Redknapp and former Sampdoria, Juventus and Italy striker, manager and World Footballer of the Year in 1995, Gianluca Vialli to the culture of GAA in Ireland.

Both Premier League powerhouses will take charge of two rival GAA clubs. Vialli with Erin’s Isle in Dublin, and Redknapp with Castlehaven in West Cork. The two teams faced off in an infamous 1998 AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Semi-Final, where Castlehaven were defeated by a last-minute questionable goal. The controversial ending left both teams with unfinished business.

Episode 1 is now available to view here: https://youtu.be/GiTIrRcJYUU

The series will culminate in an epic rematch, set to take place at the end of the summer with Vialli and Redknapp managing their teams and using their managerial expertise to improve and make a difference to their respective teams.

AIB, proud sponsor of both Club and County, believe that GAA, as #TheToughest sport of all, is built upon rivalries be they local, county, provincial or national. GAA rivalries, despite being as intense as any in world sport, are rivalries of the very best kind. These rivalries bring out the very best in GAA players, fans and their communities.

Over the next eight weeks AIB’s exclusive eight-part video series will reveal how Harry and Gianluca fared as they swapped their soccer managerial skills for those of a GAA manager.

This week the two managers travel to their respective destination and get to grips with the task ahead.

AIB’s ‘The Toughest Rivalry’ will air each Friday on www.youtube.com/aib and AIB’s other social channels.

For exclusive content and behind the scenes action from Harry and Gianluca’s journey follow AIB GAA on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and facebook.com/AIBGAA.

print
Sport
NATIONAL ROAD SERIES: Preview of Round 4 – Mullingar GP – 15th July
July 13, 2018
NATIONAL ROAD SERIES: Preview of Round 4 – Mullingar GP – 15th July
July 12, 2018
Galway Minor Footballers Face Roscommon Tomorrow Evening In Connacht Final
July 12, 2018
Roscommon Name Team For Super 8’s Clash With Tyrone

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

July 13, 2018
Man stabbed to death in Cork named locally as Loughrea native
July 13, 2018
Afternoon water restrictions may be imposed on Inis Mor

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline