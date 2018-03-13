Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce that back row Eoghan Masterson has signed a two-year extension to his contract to take him up to the end of the 2019-20 season. The 24 year old has made almost 60 appearances for the province including 22 this season. Masterson also captained Connacht for the first time in the Challenge Cup clash at home to Worcester Warriors earlier in October.

Commenting on the signing, Connacht Head Coach, Kieran Keane said: “We are delighted that Eoghan has committed to Connacht for another two seasons. Eoghan is a determined young man who has come through the Connacht Academy system and is now a natural leader among the group. I have no doubt he will continue to be an important player for us in the years ahead.”

Following his contract extension, Eoghan Masterson said: “I’m absolutely delighted to extend my contract with Connacht. I am very proud of my connections with the west of Ireland and very grateful to have come through the academy system in Connacht. It was a massive honour to Captain the province on a number of occasions this season and I am determined to be part of further success here in the coming seasons.”