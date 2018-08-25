15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sport with Garry Kelly

Sport with Garry Kelly

Environmental campaigners to lodge appeal against planning permission for new Galway Hospice building

By GBFM News
August 25, 2018

Time posted: 10:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An environmental group is set to lodge an appeal against the decision to grant planning permission for a new Galway Hospice facility at Merlin Park.

The Friends of Merlin Woods group says it fully supports the building of a new hospice – but claims the site that has been approved is just not suitable.

They say the proposed site is an immensely popular local amenity – and the wildlife-rich meadowland will be badly affected by development.

They say there are dozens of acres of land at Merlin Park on which the proposed new hospice could have been built without impacting on the environment.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 25th August, 2018
Questions over €1.5m set aside for new fire station in Loughrea
August 25, 2018
City council gives approval for new naoinra in Knocknacarra
August 25, 2018
Questions over €1.5m set aside for new fire station in Loughrea
August 24, 2018
Exploratory work underway at Meelick Weir

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 24, 2018
All Set For “Clash At The Clayton” World Title Fight On September 1st
August 24, 2018
Hockey Silver Medal Heroines In Galway On Sunday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK