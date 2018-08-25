Environmental campaigners to lodge appeal against planning permission for new Galway Hospice building

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An environmental group is set to lodge an appeal against the decision to grant planning permission for a new Galway Hospice facility at Merlin Park.

The Friends of Merlin Woods group says it fully supports the building of a new hospice – but claims the site that has been approved is just not suitable.

They say the proposed site is an immensely popular local amenity – and the wildlife-rich meadowland will be badly affected by development.

They say there are dozens of acres of land at Merlin Park on which the proposed new hospice could have been built without impacting on the environment.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11…