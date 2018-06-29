Enrolments increase as city primary school makes transition to co-educational

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Enrolments are increasing at St. Pat’s in the city as the primary school makes its transition to co-educational.

The former all-boys school received change of status from the Department of Education in May and will cater for girls from September.

The school will also introduce junior, senior and first class as part of the raft of changes.

Deputy Principal Joan Coughlan says there has been a lot of interest from families whose sons are already attending the school:

The Lombard Street school is also to introduce an early intervention class for autism in September.

The class is targetted at children between the ages of 3 and 5 who have been diagnosed with autism with six places on offer.

Deputy Principal and also Head of Special Education Joan Coughlan outlines the focus areas for the programme which includes lifeskills.