Emergency services work to tackle large gorse fire in Barna

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Three units of the fire brigade have been drafted in from across the city and county as emergency services work to contain a gorse fire in Barna.

The road from Barna to Moycullen is closed this afternoon to facilitate fire crews.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

The blaze broke out at around lunchtime at Truskey West at the rear of the Twelve Hotel.

Three units of the fire brigade have been tasked to the scene as the blaze rages on.

Smoke volumes are having a significant impact on the Thornberry area and other nearby estates.

Residents are advised to close all windows and doors as the incident is dealt with.

Gardai say no residential areas are currently at risk as crews work to contain the fire.

It’s understood wind direction is currently hampering efforts.

Gardai are at the scene and a diversion is in place.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the Barna area as the operation could take several hours.

A total of eight units of the fire brigade are attending various fires across the county this evening with increasing demand on services.

These are based at Carraroe, Lettermore, Glinsk, Carna, Moylough, Clifden and the Aran Islands.