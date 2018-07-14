15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Emergency Services tackle reignited gorse fire in Barna overnight

By GBFM News
July 14, 2018

Time posted: 10:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services spent a number of hours overnight tackling a re-ignited gorse fire north of Barna.

A major blaze erupted at Truskey West earlier this week – and while it has since been contained, there have been a number of flare-ups in recent days.

Fire crews have been called to the site – one or two miles north of the village – countless times since Tuesday.

They say difficult conditions make it extremely challenging to fully extinguish the fire.

A significant incident last evening led to a heavy presence of smoke which saw the Barna to Moycullen Road once again closed for a time.

Fire crews conducted ‘dampening’ operations throughout the night and the road has since re-opened.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 14th July, 2018
July 13, 2018
Barna to Moycullen road closes again as gorse fire flares up
July 13, 2018
Death of Loughrea man in Co Cork upgraded to murder investigation
July 13, 2018
Plans submitted for new housing development in Knocknacarra

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 13, 2018
Match Preview – Cobh Ramblers vs Galway United
July 13, 2018
Episode 1: Meet The Managers – The Toughest Rivalry
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK