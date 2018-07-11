15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Emergency services continue to battle gorse fire in Barna

By GBFM News
July 11, 2018

Time posted: 8:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services are continuing to battle a major gorse fire in Barna this morning.

The blaze broke out at around lunchtime yesterday at Truskey West.

It’s understood the fire has been contained and crews are now working to ensure it’s fully extinguished.

Several units of the fire brigade have been working throughout the night to contain the fire, which broke out at the rear of the Twelve Hotel in the early afternoon.

There is considerable smoke in the area and residents are advised to close all windows and doors while the incident is being dealt with.

However, emergency services say there is no threat to commercial property or residential areas.

Road closures were in place for a time on the Barna to Moycullen Road to facilitate fire crews but have since been lifted.

There was heavy demand on emergency services last evening with a number of fires reported across Connemara – including on the Aran Islands.

However, the blaze in Barna is now the sole focus of fire crews this morning who continue to work to extinguish the now-contained fire.

