Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the city this afternoon. (17/9)

The 3-car collision happened on the westbound lane of the Quincentenary Bridge in the past half hour.

Gardaí and paramedics are at the scene but it’s understood no-one has suffered serious injuries.

The scene should be cleared in the next 15 minutes and motorists are advised to approach the scene of the collision with care.