Embassy rules out Galway hurlers St Patrick’s Day trip to White House

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Irish Embassy has ruled out a suggestion that the All Ireland winning Galway hurlers visit Trump’s White House for St Patrick’s Day.

The suggestion was made by Loughrea area councillor Michael Fahy after the minor and senior victories last year, and was supported by the full council.

However, after correspondence with the embassy, the council executive has revealed that the suggestion has been ruled out.

Councillor Fahy told a meeting at county hall today that he’s hopeful the trip might happen next year if the team wins the All Ireland again.