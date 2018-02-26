15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Embassy rules out Galway hurlers St Patrick’s Day trip to White House

By GBFM News
February 26, 2018

Time posted: 12:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Irish Embassy has ruled out a suggestion that the All Ireland winning Galway hurlers visit Trump’s White House for St Patrick’s Day.

The suggestion was made by Loughrea area councillor Michael Fahy after the minor and senior victories last year, and was supported by the full council.

However, after correspondence with the embassy, the council executive has revealed that the suggestion has been ruled out.

Councillor Fahy told a meeting at county hall today that he’s hopeful the trip might happen next year if the team wins the All Ireland again.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
No water in Williamstown due to low reservoir levels
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Monday February 26th 2018
February 26, 2018
More time sought to complete Athenry residential development
February 26, 2018
No water in Williamstown due to low reservoir levels
February 26, 2018
Galway garda overtime cost increases by 1 million euro

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 26, 2018
Three Galway Schools Bid For All-Ireland Basketball League Titles This Week
February 26, 2018
Debutante Furlong the hero in Galway Utd win
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK