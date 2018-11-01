15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Eleven Connacht Players In Irish U18 Squad To Face Italy

By Sport GBFM
November 1, 2018

Time posted: 2:57 pm

Ireland U18 Clubs Head Coach Fiach O’Loughlin has named his squad for this Saturday’s test vs Italy in  Treviso.

The squad includes 11 of the Connacht U18 side that won the interprovincial crown in August – the province’s first title at U18 level for 10 years.

Of the 11 players there are 7 in the starting line-up. They are Eoin de Buitléar and Cian Scanlon from Corinthians in the front row, lock Darragh Murray from Buccaneers, flanker Oisin McCormack from Ballinasloe, number 8 Donnacha Byrne from Sligo, scrum-half Aodha Hession from Creggs and outside centre Shane Jennings from Ballinasloe. In the replacements are Cathal Fleming from Monivea, Hubert Costello and Cathal Forde from Corinthians and Conor O’Shaughnessy from Galwegians.

The Squad is…

1                 Monty Royston                    Hartpury RFC                             IQ Rugby

2                 Eoin de Buitléar                  Corinthians RFC                        Connacht

3                 Cian Scanlon                      Corinthians RFC                        Connacht

4                 Darragh Murray                  Buccaneers RFC                       Connacht

5                 Jay Traynor                         Waterpark RFC                          Munster

6                 Mark Boyle                          Gorey RFC                                  Leinster

7                 Oisin McCormack               Ballinasloe RFC                         Connacht

8                 Donnacha Byrne                Sligo RFC                                   Connacht

9                 Aodha Hession                   Creggs RFC                                Connacht

10               Michael Cooke                   Newcastle Falcons                    IQ Rugby

11               Zach Kavanagh                  Bristol Bears                               IQ Rugby

12               Karl Martin                           Boyne RFC                                 Leinster

13               Shane Jennings                 Ballinasloe RFC                         Connacht

14               Josh O’Connor                   Wexford Wanderers RFC         Leinster

15               Jamie Osbourne                 Naas RFC                                   Leinster

16               Dylan Murphy                     Nenagh RFC                              Munster

17               Liam Bishop                        Yorkshire Carnegie RFC          IQ Rugby

18               Darragh McCarthy              Cobh Pirates RFC                     Munster

19               Cathal Fleming                   Monivea RFC                             Connacht

20               Hubert Costello                  Corinthians RFC                        Connacht

21               Ethan Coughlan                 Ennis RFC                                  Munster

22               Cathal Forde                       Corinthians RFC                        Connacht

23               Conor O’Shaughnessy      Galwegians RFC                       Connacht

 

Head Coach – Fiach O’Loughlin

Assistant Coach – Johnny Graham

Team Manager – Philip Coyle

S&C – Matt Godfrey

Baggage Master – Mick Coughlan

Physio – Nicola Bolger

Doctor – Padraig Sheeran

Analyst – Jim Herring

