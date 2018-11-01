Eleven Connacht Players In Irish U18 Squad To Face Italy

Ireland U18 Clubs Head Coach Fiach O’Loughlin has named his squad for this Saturday’s test vs Italy in Treviso.

The squad includes 11 of the Connacht U18 side that won the interprovincial crown in August – the province’s first title at U18 level for 10 years.

Of the 11 players there are 7 in the starting line-up. They are Eoin de Buitléar and Cian Scanlon from Corinthians in the front row, lock Darragh Murray from Buccaneers, flanker Oisin McCormack from Ballinasloe, number 8 Donnacha Byrne from Sligo, scrum-half Aodha Hession from Creggs and outside centre Shane Jennings from Ballinasloe. In the replacements are Cathal Fleming from Monivea, Hubert Costello and Cathal Forde from Corinthians and Conor O’Shaughnessy from Galwegians.

The Squad is…

1 Monty Royston Hartpury RFC IQ Rugby

2 Eoin de Buitléar Corinthians RFC Connacht

3 Cian Scanlon Corinthians RFC Connacht

4 Darragh Murray Buccaneers RFC Connacht

5 Jay Traynor Waterpark RFC Munster

6 Mark Boyle Gorey RFC Leinster

7 Oisin McCormack Ballinasloe RFC Connacht

8 Donnacha Byrne Sligo RFC Connacht

9 Aodha Hession Creggs RFC Connacht

10 Michael Cooke Newcastle Falcons IQ Rugby

11 Zach Kavanagh Bristol Bears IQ Rugby

12 Karl Martin Boyne RFC Leinster

13 Shane Jennings Ballinasloe RFC Connacht

14 Josh O’Connor Wexford Wanderers RFC Leinster

15 Jamie Osbourne Naas RFC Leinster

16 Dylan Murphy Nenagh RFC Munster

17 Liam Bishop Yorkshire Carnegie RFC IQ Rugby

18 Darragh McCarthy Cobh Pirates RFC Munster

19 Cathal Fleming Monivea RFC Connacht

20 Hubert Costello Corinthians RFC Connacht

21 Ethan Coughlan Ennis RFC Munster

22 Cathal Forde Corinthians RFC Connacht

23 Conor O’Shaughnessy Galwegians RFC Connacht

Head Coach – Fiach O’Loughlin

Assistant Coach – Johnny Graham

Team Manager – Philip Coyle

S&C – Matt Godfrey

Baggage Master – Mick Coughlan

Physio – Nicola Bolger

Doctor – Padraig Sheeran

Analyst – Jim Herring