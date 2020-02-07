Galway Bay FM Election 2020 Debates – Galway West

The third and final Galway Bay FM Election 2020 debate was held in the Maldron Hotel in Galway to cover the Galway West constituency. The debates featured Hildegarde Naughton (FG), Ollie Crowe (FF), Mairead Farrell (SF), Pauline O’Reilly (Greens), Sean Kyne (FG), Niall O’Tuathail (Social Democrats), Niall McNelis (Labour), Eamon O’Cuiv (FF), Conor Burke (Solidarity), Joe Loughnane (People Before Profit), Catherine Connolly (Ind), Cormac O’Corcorán (Aontú), Mike Cubbard (Ind) and Darragh O’Flaherty (Ind). Noel Grealish (Ind) could not attend.

