The first of the Galway Bay FM Election 2020 debates was held in the Loughrea Hotel and Spa covering Galway East. The debates featured Anne Rabbitte (FF), Ciarán Cannon (FG), Sean Canney (Ind), Donagh Killilea (FF), Eoin Madden (GP), Louis O’Hara (SF), David O’Reilly (Ind), Peter Reid (Soc Dem), Marian Spelman (Lab), Peter Roche (Ind) and Martin Ward (Aontu). Deaglán Mac Canna (Renua) was unable to attend.

Presented by Keith Finnegan