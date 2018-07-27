EirGrid to Reward Four GAA Clubs with Digital Clock and Scoreboard

EirGrid, the official timing partner of the GAA, is calling on all Galway GAA supporters to submit an image showing their favourite GAA Moment in Time

EirGrid, the state-owned company that develops and manages the national electricity grid, is now in its third year as official timing partner to the GAA.

EirGrid works closely with communities around Ireland every day and the organisation wants to ensure that these communities have a chance to benefit because of their partnership with the GAA. As a result, the EirGrid Moments in Time competition is taking place once again this year.

EirGrid is calling on all Galway GAA supporters throughout the county to submit their favourite image of a GAA Moment in Time be it on the pitch as a player, as a volunteer in a club or as a supporter on the side line. Many great moments happen every day in every club around the country and this competition aims to recognise these special times.

To date EirGrid has rewarded eight GAA clubs around the country with a top of the range LED digital clock and scoreboard and once again this year there is one available for a lucky club in every province.

2016 saw these installed in Oran GAA Co. Roscommon, Éire Óg Corrachoill Co. Kildare, Ballincollig GAA Co. Cork and St. Johns GAC, Drumnaquoile, Co. Down. While last year the winners were Greencastle GAA Co. Tyrone, St. Michaels GAA Co. Roscommon, Ballyboughal GAA Dublin and Ballinora GAA Co. Cork.

Speaking about the partnership Valerie Hedin from EirGrid said: “At EirGrid we put communities and community groups at the heart of what we do and our partnerships with the GAA provides us with many ways to support these communities.

This is particularly the case with our official timing partnership and our Moments in Time campaign which, not only recognises and highlights special GAA moments from everyday events, but also gives us the opportunity to reward a community in every province with a digital clock and score board for their club.”

Commenting on the launch of the competition, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael John Horan said: “It’s great to see once again that EirGrid continue to support our club network by staging this competition offering our clubs the chance to win prizes every club needs – a clock and of course a scoreboard.

“As official timing partner this a tangible way to support the work our clubs do and at the same time capture through the competition some memorable moments on pitches across all four provinces.

“Thanks to EirGrid for their ongoing partnership.”

To enter the competition GAA supporters need to log on to EirGrid Facebook and twitter channels and follow the instructions using #EirGridGAA

For further information please see facebook.com/EirGrid or www.eirgridgroup.com