Education Minister to attend city conference of Principals and Deputy Principals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Newly appointed Education Minister Joe McHugh will be in Galway tomorrow to attend a major education conference (18/10).

The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals is holding its annual conference in the city.

Minister McHugh will address the event – along with a range of guest speakers including the Vice-President of Microsoft and author Mike Hughes.

Keynote address topics include technology and the challenges ahead, and the new junior cycle curricular and assessment reform.

The two day conference will get underway at the Galmont Hotel tomorrow morning at 10.